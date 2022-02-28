Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad to open in cinemas in May
Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut, Dhaakad will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Ranaut said the film will be the biggest 'women action entertainer' mounted in the country.
Action spy thriller Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut, is set to be theatrically released on 27 May. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt and Saswata Chatterjee and is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai.
"A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that Dhaakad would be released in multiple languages.
"I can't wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power," the actor said in a statement on Monday.
Dhaakad is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.
