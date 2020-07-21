Kangana Ranaut's 2010 interview resurfaces in which she compares nepotism in Bollywood to quota system

Kangana Ranaut has often spoken against prevalence of nepotism in the Hindi film industry

A clip from a 2010 interview of actor Kangana Ranaut is making the rounds on social media. In the video, Ranaut talks about the practice of nepotism in the Hindi film industry. The actor explains that she does not mind the privilege certain actors have over those without insider connections.

"The background that I come from, my father is a businessman, my mother is a teacher, my grandfather was an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer, and my great-grandfather was a freedom fighter," says Ranaut.

"So, when I was giving my PMT (All India Pre Medical Test), I had a quota for me because I come from this particular family. When I come here (Bollywood) and how I look at star children is that they have a 30 percent 'quota'. I'm kinda coming into their territory (sic)," she further explains.

Here is the clip shared by journalist Anna MM Vetticad

Ranaut's remarks are in stark contrast to her scathing remarks regarding the nepotism in Bollywood. She had, in an appearance on the talk show Koffee with Karan, denounced the practice of favouring star kids first in the film industry.

Recently, in a TV interview, she even criticised actors Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu for their supposed inability to grab roles in big-budget entertainers, despite being "better looking" and "better actresses" than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey. "Your existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me how happy you are with this industry?" Ranaut had said.

