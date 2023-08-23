Kangana Ranaut: 'When Karan Johar was excited to see Manikarnika, the worst smear campaign was unleashed upon me'

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar are known for engaging in a battle of wits every now and then. For a change, the 51-year-old director, who’s currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, pointed towards signs of ‘reconciliation’ between the two at a recently held talk session, organised by The Indian Express. When asked about a political event he would like to see in a movie, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director replied, “Emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it.” On her part, the Queen actress responded quickly to KJo’s statement.

On microblogging site X, Kangana wrote, “Ha ha I am scared now very scared … because he is excited again …”

Check out the post:

Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful… https://t.co/iruVo5wq5o — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 22, 2023

The turn of events unfolded after a film distributor-multiplex owner Raj Bansal shared a report that highlighted KJo’s ‘excitement’ about watching Kangana’s Emergency which is slated for release in November 2023.

Bansal captioned the post, “Really? Change of heart,” asking about a possible reconciliation between the two.

Check out the post:

Really ? Change of heart https://t.co/AbxaZ9Ip2n — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) August 22, 2023

Manikarnika controversy

As per several reports, director Krish who made the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi accused Kangana Ranaut of hijacking his film. Later, Krish was removed from the film and Kangana took co-director credits for reshooting its significant parts.

Karan Johar-Kangana Ranaut feud

Coming back to Karan and Kangana’s spat, in the recent post, the actress while accusing KJo said that the last time he expressed ‘excitement’ to see her film Manikarnika, she faced ‘the worst smear campaign’ of her life. She said it was ‘unleashed upon her on its release weekend’.

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut’s dispute dates back to the time she appeared on Koffee With Karan, a show hosted by KJo. Six years ago, Kangana called the Dharma head a ‘movie mafia’. Since then, the actress has taken aim at Karan through social media at various occasions.

Emergency stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. It is based on the life of a former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade among others.