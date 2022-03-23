As Kangana Ranaut gears up to celebrate her 35th birthday, here is a sneak peek into her Instagram gallery

Kangana Ranaut turns 35 today, 23 March. Known for portraying strong female characters in women-centric films, she has also received many awards including four National Award for Best Actress as well as the Padma Shri for her contribution to the film industry.

With her versatile acting, Ranaut has carved a great spot for herself in B-town, and is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut in the Hindi cinema with Anurag Kashyap's directorial Gangster and has gone from strength to strength since then.

Be it her role as the timid Rani who finds the courage to go on a trip to Paris alone in Queen, or her portrayal of a self-destructive model Shonali in Fashion, Ranaut has always managed to wow audiences with her performances As the actress gears up to celebrate her 35th birthday, here is a sneak peek at her Instagram gallery:

Ranaut looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black shimmery dress with puffed-sleeves.. The Queen actor matched the dress with tight braids and dark eyeliner to take the look to another level.

Kangana Ranaut looks scintillating in a royal blue dress. She aced the look with black earrings.

The Revolver Rani star recently shared images from Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Isha Foundation, where she can be seen seeking Sadhguru's blessings. In one of the images, she can be seen dancing at the festivities in a maroon saree as well.

Kangana Ranaut aced the boss look in Lock Upp posters. She paired golden bling pantsuit with a high ponytail with gold accessories to create the perfect glam look.

The Manikarnika star also shared pictures from the Rahu Ketu temple at the start of the year. She can be seen wearing a peace-coloured saree as she performs some rituals at the temple.

The Fashion star took on the director's role in this picture and looks all set to direct her second feature film. She can be seen wearing a simple suit with a dupatta and a messy bun. Ranaut completed her look with delicate pearl earrings.

Which one of her looks is your favourite?