Kangana Ranaut terms Anushka Sharma's statement on Sunil Gavaskar 'selective feminism'

While Kangana Ranaut said that she condemns Sunil Gavaskar’s remarks, she added that his statement did not have a sexist connotation

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's recent controversial comments on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during IPL 2020. Ranaut slammed Sharma saying that she is indulging in 'selective feminism'

Ranaut in her tweet said when she was threatened Sharma chose to be quiet, but the same misogyny is coming to bite her today.

"#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged into cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool (sic)," Kangana tweeted.

While Ranaut said that she condemns Gavaskar’s remarks and that he should not have mentioned Sharma's name, she added that the statement of the legendary cricketer-turned-commentator did not have a sexist connotation in a follow-up tweet.

Sharma had earlier expressed her displeasure at Gavaskar’s choice of words and for once again being included in criticism of Kohli.

"I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don't you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us?" she wrote on her Instagram story.

She added that Gavaskar can have many other words and sentences in his mind to use to comment on her husband's performance from the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab.

After facing backlash on social media, Gavaskar responded to the allegations, asserting that his remarks were misinterpreted.

"As you can hear from the commentary, Aakash was talking about the fact there has been very little chance for any proper practice in the lockdown, for everybody...,” he said.

Gavaskar continued, "Anushka was bowling to him, so that's what I said, that's the only bowling, I have not used any other word. She was bowling to him, that's all, where am I blaming her, where I am being sexist in this."

He said he was only stating what he has seen in the video which was maybe recorded by somebody in the neighbouring buildings and put up.

Gavaskar said that the point that he was trying to make was that there was no practice for anybody including Kohli in the lockdown.

"...I have not been sexist, if somebody has interpreted it, what can I do," he added.

During the match between RCB and Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, Gavaskar had referred to Anushka, while criticising Virat’s poor form. Gavaskar said the RCB skipper only trained against Anushka's bowling during the lockdown.