Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Priyanka Chopra over pay gap: A-listers do films for free; only I get paid like male actors

According to a recent chat on pay gap in Bollywood as Priyanka Chopra pointed out that she was never paid what a male actor in the same film was getting. Taking an indirect dig at this, Kangana Ranaut said that she is the only actress in Bollywood who has demanded and got equal pay. She said that it was difficult to begin with since the makers weren’t used to actresses demanding equal pay and what didn’t help was that the female stars were ready to do roles for free, the same ones she was negotiating for.

Kangana Ranaut is so full of herself, that her Instagram story reads: “It’s true women before me simply submitted to these patriarchal norms. I was the first one to fight for pay parity and the most disgusting thing that I faced while doing this was that my contemporaries offered to work for free on the same roles that I was negotiating for. I can say with confidence most A-listers (women) do films for free along with offering other favours because they fear roles will go to the right people and then shrewdly release articles that they are the highest paid, haha…”

It is better Kangana Ranaut pays more attention to work rather than picking on people. Our advice to her is use your energy in the right direction and compete with yourself, not global stars like Priyanka Chopra who learnt things the harder way and made a place for herself.

