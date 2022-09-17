Kangana revealed that can’t comprehend how the late actress portrayed such seduction while still appearing innocent and funny.

There is no denying the fact that Sridevi’s undying on-screen charisma and unparalleled acting prowess have ruled the hearts of countless fans, and admirers through the ages. Leading the industry for five decades, the late actress made many go weak on their knees. Every Bollywood fan is well aware that Sridevi wasn’t just an actress but an inspiration for generations to come. And now, Kangana Ranaut has found herself marveling at Sridevi’s talent, as the Queen actress came across one of her dance clips. While every track featuring Sridevi is remembered in history, Kate Nahin Kat Te from Mr. India deserves a bow for her sizzling presence. Admiring the same, Kangana re-shared the clip of the story on her Instagram account and declared herself to be Sridevi’s biggest fan.

Penning down a note below the clip, Kangana revealed that she is unable to comprehend how the late actress portrayed such seduction while still appearing innocent and funny. While posting the clip of the iconic soundtrack, Kangana wrote in the caption, “It is beyond me how anyone can be childlike innocent/funny and yet portray intoxicating feminine seduction…Ufff…I am Sridevi Ji’s biggest fan. Legend.”

For those who don’t know, the much-loved song track belongs to the 1987 movie Mr India, pairing Sridevi opposite Anil Kapoor. The stunning song features Sridevi, playing journalist Seema Sohni, romancing Anil Kapoor. Sridevi’s sizzling moves and expressions while she dances in the rain are considered as one of the sexiest performances in Bollywood.

This comes after Kangana last year in February took to her Twitter account, when it used to be active, and claimed in a series of tweets that after Sridevi, she is the only actress to do comedy. Pointing out her performance in the 2011 movie Tanu Weds Manu and its 2015 sequel, Kangana wrote, “was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry into mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary Sridevi Ji to do comedy.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently busy shooting Emergency, wherein she will be portraying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie, which also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman among others, is slated to release next year.

