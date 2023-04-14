Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is known for making bold comments on social media, has done it again. Taking to Twitter, Kangana praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his recent statement “mitti me mila dunga (reduce to dust)” that he had made in the state assembly. This came after gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his accomplice, both wanted in a murder case, were killed by police in an encounter. “No one like my Bhaiya @myogiadityanath,” the Queen actress wrote in the caption. Kangana also shared a video of the CM’s remark in her tweet, however, it is no longer available.

Have a look at the tweet made by Kangana here:

The tweet made by the actress garnered a wide range of reactions of reactions from the users. A person wrote, “Ek Bollywood ki Sherni to dusra UP ka sher (One is the lioness of Bollywood while the other is lion of UP).”

Some people saluted Kangana and Yogi Adityanath with emojis.

https://twitter.com/iamabhilashck/status/1646534457531465729

On 25 February, Yogi Adityanath blamed the Samajwadi Party for supporting criminal gangs and pledged to eliminate them. The chief minister said in the assembly, “The mafioso whose name is emerging, is it not true that the Samajwadi Party had made him an MP? He was a mafioso nurtured by the SP. Our government is working to break their back. ‘Mitti me mila denge’.”

On the work front, Kangana recently starred in Dhaakad (2022). She played the role of agent Agni, who is given the task of collecting intel and neutralising Rudraveer. Rudraveer is a notorious international trafficker of humans and weapons who has remained elusive for a decade.

Kangana will also be seen in the character of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film, Emergency. The storyline is based on the country’s emergency period between 1975-1977 that was announced by Indira Gandhi.

