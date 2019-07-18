Kangana Ranaut praises Kareena Kapoor on The Kapil Sharma Show, says she has perfect work-life balance skills

Despite being loggerheads with a certain section of media, Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film, Judegemental Hai Kya. The actress known for her tongue-in-cheek conversations recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show and delved deeper into her personal and professional life.

The Queen actor, in a tete-a-tete with host Kapil, praised actors Akshay Kumar for his fitness routine, Kareena Kapoor for her work life balance skills, and Shah Rukh Khan for his financial management skills.

In one of the promo videos, Kangana bestowed the "Home Minister" title of Bollywood to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. She said she was very much in awe of Kareena's work and domestic life balance skills and it's something we all should learn from her. "She is very specific with her management skills. Kareena handles her house, family and success all extremely well. Hence, she is best suited for this title," Kangana added.

Agar Kangana Bollywood ki prime minister bani, to Home Ministry inn superstar ko dengi. Kinke baare mein ho rahee hai baat? Bataiye humein comments section mein. Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, Sat-Sun 9.30 PM. pic.twitter.com/30Wdju75Uh — Sony TV (@SonyTV) July 17, 2019

Meanwhile, members of the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India (EJGI) have banned Kangana of any coverage across all media platforms until she issues a public apology after she got into a verbal altercation with a journalist at the recent Judgementall Hai Kya song launch event.

Reacting on the controversy, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel shared a video on 11 July of the actor where she can be seen accusing the journalists of being rotten and cheap freeloaders and challenged the media to go ahead and ban her.

Judgementall Hai Kya has been produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead and is slated to release on 26 July.

