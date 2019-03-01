Kangana Ranaut on IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's release: Eagerly awaiting his return

Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, during the joint session of parliament on 28 February, announced that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be released on Friday (1 March) "as a peace gesture" towards India. The move, which was widely hailed by the Indian side, came just hours after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the Pakistani leader is ready for telephonic talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to deescalate the tensions.

Kangana Ranaut, in an interview with Pinkvilla, also spoke about the development: "It is sad that some people are trying to belittle Abhinandan's heroism by showing pity and foolish concerns. When our Wing Commander Abhinandan landed in Pakistan, he tried to swallow important documents without being concerned about his own life. His only priority was national security, but some people back home tried to create a sense of insecurity and threat. Every army man chooses to serve the nation willingly and is well aware of the consequences, that is why they are true heroes and deserve utmost love and respect. We should stay calm and let the government do what is right for the nation. Our army is ready to deal with any situation, our heroes are our saviours and we are safe in their hands. Eagerly awaiting Abhinandan's return."

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured on 27 February after he ejected safely from his MiG 21 Bison aircraft but landed across the Line of Control.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 11:16:04 IST