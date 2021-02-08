Kangana Ranaut introduces her character Agent Agni from action film Dhaakad, shares new stills

Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta and will have a theatrical release on 1 October.

Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared new stills from her upcoming action film Dhaakad.

Donning a combat uniform, Ranaut is seen looking fiercely in a direction as her hands remain clocked on a machine gun. Her long hair is tied in a long pony and she can be seen geared up in a bullet-proof jacket. The background suggests an ongoing battle as a toppled vehicle can be seen burning.

Sharing a couple of pictures on social media, Ranaut revealed that the name of her character is Agent Agni, and described the role as her “depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death”.

Dhaakad has been touted to be “India’s first female-led action thriller” by the actress in the past. She had said that the film will not only be a “benchmark film” in her career but it will be a “turning point for Indian cinema as well”.

Earlier, she had shared a behind the scenes video from the sets of Dhaakad, writing how they had spent more than Rs 25 crores on a single action sequence. She also praised the director Razneesh Ghai for dedicating “so much time and importance to rehearsals”.

The movie will also see Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. While Arjun will essay the gray character of Rudraveer, Divya will be seen as ‘evil master’ Rohini.

Dhaakad has been produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films jointly. Also, it has been co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media, while Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra have written the story. Screenwriter Ritesh Shah is also associated with the project.

The film releases in theatres on 1 October