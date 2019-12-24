You are here:

Kangana Ranaut faces Twitter backlash for criticising Citizenship Amendment Act protests

FP Staff

Dec 24, 2019 12:49:13 IST

Kangana Ranaut's recent comments, condemning violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, have now received backlash.

In an attempt to back her point, Kangana said, "In our population, only three to four percent of people pay taxes. The rest of them are actually dependent on them. So who gives you the right to burn buses, trains, create ruckus in the country. One bus costs a lot. It's not a small amount. And the condition of this country is such that there are so many, who are dying of malnutrition."

This technical figure was taken as a talking point on social media, with many reacting at the actress' ignorance regarding the tax breakup. Preeti Sharma Menon, the National Executive Member of the Aam Aadmi Party, wrote 65 percent of the tax revenues are collected through indirect taxes on commodities like fuel, water, and even bus tickets.

Check out the tweet by Preeti Sharma Menon

Karuna Nundy, an advocate in the Supreme Court, quoted the actress' statement, and sarcastically pointed out maybe Kangana, through her words, intended the "three to four percent" of the Indians had a right to burn buses and vandalise public property.  Check out Karuna Nundy's post

From sharing memes to carefully explaining where Kangana factually slipped up, Twitterati reacted to the actress' comments.

Here is what they said

 

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Citizenship Amendment Act , Kangana Ranaut , karuna nundy , Preeti Sharma Menon , Protests , QnA , Violence

