Kangana Ranaut: 'Before nepo mafia snatches everyone's awards, let me clarify this year's winners'

Kangana Ranaut never shies away from speaking her mind, no matter what the issue. The Queen actor has once again put her opinion regarding nepotism in the Hindi film industry. Kangana took to social media in the aftermath of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival and shared her own list of winners, rather than the ones which were actually given the awards. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took home the top honours in the best actor category for Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively. Varun Dhawan won the Critics Best Actor award for his horror-comedy Bhediya. But it seems like Kangana was displeased with the choice of winners and took to Instagram to share who she believed should have won.

“Life of nepo insects – use parents name and contacts, do papa jo chaploosi to get work, agar koi self-made aaye uska career sabotage kardo (nepo kids flatter Karan Johar to get work and sabotage the career of a self-made entertainer). If someone survives and complains about the continued harassment they face, unko bikau mafia PR se jealous or mad bolke dismiss aur discredit kardo… yehi yehi toh tumhari kartootein hain (get their legitimate claims dismissed by your PR – this is what you do) that I am determined now to destroy you all… one can’t just indulge in the beauty of life when there is so much evil around… Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta says destroying evil is the prime goal of Dharma”, she wrote.

“Awards season is here. Before nepo mafia snatches everyone’s right, let me clarify this year’s Best actor – Rishab Shetty (Kantara) Best Actress- Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam) Best film – Kantara Best director- SS Rajamouli (RRR) Best supporting actor – Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files) Best supporting actress- Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiya). Yeh log jayein ya nahi awards inhi ke hain (the awards belong to them no matter they attend the ceremony or not)… Film awards have no authenticity, after I finish work here, I will make a proper list of all those I feel are deserving… stay tuned … thanks,” Kangana added.

Coming back to the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files was given the best film award, while Rishab Shetty was Best Promising Actor for his Kannada-language entertainer Kantara. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR won the film of the year award.

