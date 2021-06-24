'I finally figured no one can direct it better than me,' wrote Kangana Ranaut in her announcement of helming Emergency, written by Ritesh Shah.

After co-directing Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to direct another movie. She will be helming the film titled Emergency based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Informing fans about this venture, Ranaut took to the Koo app and said that no one but her can direct the film. Ranaut further shared that she is determined to do the film, and doesn't mind sacrificing other acting assignments.

“Pleased to wear Director's hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me,” she wrote. Ranaut also announced her collaboration with writer Ritesh Shah for Emergency. Also, her excitement is super high to work on this project.

Recently, Ranaut underwent body scanning as part of pre-production work for the movie. She has shared pictures on Instagram in which she is seen getting into the skin of her character.

“Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey, today we started journey of #Emergency #Indira with body, face scans and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one’s vision alive on screen…. This one will be very special,” the Panga actor captioned the post.

Here is the post

In January this year, Ranaut announced that she’ll be essaying Indira Gandhi in a film backed by her production house Manikarnika Films Production. At that time, her Revolver Rani director Sai Kabir was supposed to direct the film.

On the career front, the National-award-winning actor will next be seen in the movie Thalaivi in which she will be seen playing the role of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. She also has films like Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty.

In Dhaakad, which is India’s first female-led action thriller, she will be seen playing agent Agni. The movie also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. While in Tejas, Kangana will be seen donning the hat of an Air Force Pilot.