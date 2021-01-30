Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi in untitled political drama, actress confirms on social media

The film will be directed by Sai Kabir, who is also scripting the story and the screenplay.

Kangana Ranaut has signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

According to a report by The Times of India, Kangana, in a statement, said that they are working on the project and the script is in the final stages. The actor added that it is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, but rather a period film and a political drama that will help the current generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India.

The report added that the venture will be co-produced by Kangana and will be based on a book, featuring the Emergency and Operation Blue Star.

Speaking about the film, the actor added that a number of prominent celebrities will be a part of the venture and she is looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that there was in the history of Indian politics.

The actor even shared a throwback image from one of her old photoshoots where she had dressed up as Indira Gandhi on Twitter and wrote, "This is a photoshoot about iconic women I did at the beginning of my career, little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on screen."

This is a photoshoot about iconic women I did in the beginning of my career, little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on screen. https://t.co/ankkaNevH2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 29, 2021

The actor also shared that Sai Kabir and she is collaborating on a political drama that is being produced by Manikarnika Films.