Kanchana 3 actor Raghava Lawrence's charitable trust receives Rs 10 lakh donation from Chiranjeevi

Actor-director-choreographer Raghava Lawrence who is gearing up for the release of Kanchana 3, has received a generous donation from actor Chiranjeevi for his charitable trust.

During the pre-release event of Kanchana 3, it was announced that Chiranjeevi has donated Rs 10 lakh to a charitable trust run by Lawrence. The cheque was presented by Telugu film producer Allu Aravind on behalf of Chiranjeevi to Lawrence's organisation for underprivileged children. News18 reports that since they are establishing a new branch of the trust in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi decided to do his bit through this philanthropic gesture.

"Our family has known Lawrence right from when he was a dancer. He became a dance master with Hitler. Over the years, Lawrence has become a brand. People wait for his movies. Chiranjeevi garu has decided to donate Rs 10 lakh to the charitable trust run by him. I am here today to present the cheque (sic)," Aravind said during the event.

Overwhelmed with the gesture, Lawrence attributed his career growth to Chiranjeevi and said, ""I wouldn't have become a dance master if it wasn't for Chiranjeevi annayya. Had I not become a dance master, I wouldn't have got a chance to direct Nagarjuna garu (for Mass). Without all this, I wouldn't have been able to fund the heart surgeries of 150 children."

Kanchana 3, the fourth film in the widely popular horror film franchise, releases on 19 April (today). The Tamil film has been co-produced, written and directed by Lawrence and sees him opposite Oviya and Vedhika.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 12:26:14 IST

