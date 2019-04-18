Kanchana 3 actress Vedhika says filming upcoming horror-comedy was 'a big holiday'

Vedhika, who is a part of Kanchana 3, the fourth part of Raghava Lawrence's franchise recently spoke about her experience shooting the film. She was seen in the first installment Muni, which released in 2007.

"I gave most call sheets to this movie. I shot for 70 days but I never realised how time flew because we were having so much fun shooting. It was like I was on a big holiday," the actress told Indo-Asian News Service.

Vedhika also feels that the film will be a milestone in her comeback to Tamil cinema after a hiatus. Her last Tamil language outing was Kaaviya Thalaivan with Siddharth, Prithviraj and Anaika Soti in 2014. She added that while she has been getting many offers for Tamil films, she has "quality conscious" in selecting the ones suitable for her.

It was previously reported that Vedhika will also be making her Bollywood debut alongside Emraan Hashmi in The Body. The film directed by Jeetu Joseph and will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal of Azure Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Kanchana 3, bankrolled by Sun Pictures along with Raghavendra Productions, will release in cinemas on 19 April. Besides Vedhika, the film also stars Nikki Tamboli, Ajay Ghosh, Kabir Duhan Singh and Nedumudi Venu.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 13:37:22 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.