Kamasutra in vogue: Ekta Kapoor, Kabir Sadanand to make two web series on Kamasutra, set in different eras

Ekta Kapoor is planning to make a web series on Kamasutra. Set in the backdrop of a 13th century, the series will showcase Rajasthani culture, the people's conduct and the story of Goli caste.

India Today reports that the scripting is underway with Ekta supervising it. Simultaneously, she is also on the lookout for a director who will be able to handle the subject with the required sensitivity and aesthetics. She is aware that India is the land of Kamasutra and it is essential to throw the spotlight on the culture without passing moral judgment.

However, DNA reports that that it is not only Ekta who his eyeing at the subject of the Kamasutra for her next web series but Kabir Sadanand too is all set to make web series based on the text. However, Kabir's web series' story is set in the backdrop of the modern day and will be titled O Vatsyayana. Kabir's protagonist will reportedly be a well-dressed man solving others' sex-related problems.

Kabir confirmed the news to DNA and said that he is not worried about this unlikely coincidence. While he remained all praise for Ekta, he showed confidence in his own creation too. “I have tremendous respect for Ekta. We started our careers on TV together — she as a producer and me as an actor. I’ve heard that she’s making a show on the Kamasutra and I’m sure it will be superb. Should I be worried? I don’t think so! Not because I’m being ballsy but because she tells her stories differently and so do we. Ours is a modern day setting and hers a period drama. I look forward to watching her show and hope she watches ours," Kabir said.

Updated Date: May 01, 2018 14:49 PM