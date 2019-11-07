Kamal Haasan turns 65: From Sadma to Vishwaroopam, a look at some of his most versatile performances

One of the most versatile actors of the Indian film industry, Kamal Haasan, turns 65 today on 7 November. Haasan, who made his big screen debut as a child artiste, is a multifaceted personality, and has dabbled in multiple industries, including Bollywood. Apart from being a talented actor, Haasan is a successful screenwriter, director, and producer. As he turns a year older, we revisit some of his brilliant performances, in no particular order.

Sadma

Directed by Balu Mahendra, Sadma is a Hindi remake of Moondram Pirai. This poignant tale is of a good-hearted young man who decides to nurture and take care of a mentally challenged stranger (played by late Sridevi) whom he met under bizarre circumstances. While the word often remembers the master performance of Sridevi in Sadma, the film belonged to the silences of Haasan as much as it did to her.

Indian

Helmed by S Shankar, Indian is a cult classic film, and one of the most regarded movies in the industry. Starring Haasan as a vigilante and in a double role, the flick garnered praise from all quarters for its plotline, and especially for Kamal's ability to easily mould himself. Indian was selected as the country's entry for the Best Foreign Language Film for the Academy Awards in 1996.

A sequel of Indian is already in works, which was announced on Haasan's 64th birthday. Earlier this year, a first look of the film was released giving a glimpse of Haasan's vigilante character.

Chachi 420/ Avvai Shanmugi

For every '90s kid, Chachi 420/Avvai Shanmugi must be Haasan's most remarkable role. Apart from directing, producing, and co-writing the film, the actor managed to play the titular character with a lot of beauty and grace. The synopsis of the film read, "In order to spend more time with his little girl, a divorcee disguises himself as an old lady, and gets a job as his own daughter's caretaker."

Vishwaroopam

Vishwaroopam saw Haasan don multiple hats of producer, writer, director, and actor for the film. The actor had dual roles in the film, which were completely poles apart. While on one hand, he played a classical dance teacher with love for cooking, he also essayed the character of an undercover RAW agent who fights crime and terrorism.

Anbe Sivam

Though it tanked at box office, Anbe Sivam is considered one of Haasan's finest performances of his career. A brilliant film written by Haasan, Anbe Sivam tells the story of two conflicting personalities who embark on a journey to discover the meaning of life. In an extremely layered and subtle manner, the film touches upon the subjects of humanism, communism, and altruism.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 12:43:45 IST