Kamal Haasan to donate Rs 1 crore to families of deceased in Indian 2 accident, slams lack of safety on film sets

Kamal Haasan has said he will donate Rs 1 crore to the families of the crew members of his Indian 2 team who passed away after a freak accident on the film's set.

Three people — Madhu, personal assistant to director Shankar, Krishna, assistant director, and a staffer Chandran — lost their lives in the incident while nine sustained injuries after a crane collapsed on the set of Indian 2 during the shooting at Chennai's EVP Film City. The others were admitted to a hospital.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about the accident, Haasan rued over the lack of safe working conditions in the film industry. "I have been in this industry since my childhood, and this incident has once again proved that there is no safety compliance. We boast about big-budget films, without providing safety to people working for the movies.”

Lyca Productions, the banner backing Indian 2, has also announced that they will donate a sum of Rs 2 crore as financial aid to the families of the deceased and the injured.

He also elaborated on how he narrowly escaped the incident. "Four seconds before the accident, the director and cameraman moved away from the place. Kajal (Aggarwal, Haasan's co-star on Indian 2) and I were under the tent which got crushed. If I had moved two inches away from my place, someone else would have been talking to you instead of me, " he was quoted as saying by India Today.

Kajal tweeted her condolences, writing she is in "shock, denial, trauma." She also expressed her gratitude for "the value of time and life."

Below are her tweets

Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected,untimely loss of my colleagues from lastnight.Krishna,Chandran and Madhu.Sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families.May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2 @LycaProductions — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020

In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020

Director Shankar released the first look of Haasan as Senapathy in Indian 2 back in January 2019. However, the project was shelved owing to the actor's political commitments. Moreover, the actor in December 2018 had also said Indian 2 would be his last film, after which he would focus on his political career.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2020 10:10:02 IST