Kamal Haasan condoles death of three crew members after accident on sets of S Shankar's Indian 2

Three people died while nine sustained injuries after a crane collapsed on the set of Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, during the shooting. The film was being shot at EVP Film City near Chennai.

Madhu, personal assistant to director Shankar, Krishna, assistant director, and a staffer Chandran, have lost their lives in the incident. The others have been admitted to a hospital.

#UPDATE Chennai: Madhu (Personal Assistant to Director Shankar), Krishna (Assistant Director) and a staffer Chandran, have lost their lives in the incident. https://t.co/VpjDmRd9pU — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

"The men were inside the box-like structure on top of the crane when it crashed. It appears they were working on lighting for the shoot. The incident happened at 9:30 pm on Wednesday," a police officer is quoted as saying by an NDTV report. Kamal Haasan has taken to Twitter to express his condolences எத்தனையோ விபத்துக்களை சந்தித்து, கடந்திருந்தாலும் இன்றைய விபத்து மிகக் கொடூரமானது. மூன்று சகாக்களை இழந்து நிற்கிறேன்.எனது வலியை விட அவர்களை இழந்த குடும்பத்தினரின் துயரம் பன்மடங்கு இருக்கும். அவர்களில் ஒருவனாக அவர்களின் துயரத்தில் பங்கேற்கிறேன்.அவர்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020 NDTV translates the tweet as: "The accident is cruel. I lost three colleagues. More than my pain, the grief of their families would be immense. I share their sorrow. My deep condolences to them"

The actor was unharmed in the accident.

In another tweet, Haasan said he has spoken to the hospital personnel, who have started the treatment of the nine injured

மருத்துவமனையில் விபத்தில் சிக்கியவர்களை பார்த்து மருத்துவர்களிடம் பேசியுள்ளேன். முதலுதவி வழங்கப்பட்டு உரிய சிகிச்சைக்கான வேலைகள் நடக்கிறது. இவர்கள் விரைவாக உடல் நலம் பெற்றிடுவார்கள் என்ற நம்பிக்கையுடனே இந்த இரவு விடியட்டும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

Lyca Productions, the production house backing Indian 2, has also issued a statement on Twitter

Director Shankar released the first look of Haasan as Senapathy in Indian 2 back in January 2019. However, the project was shelved owing to the actor's political commitments. Moreover, the actor in December 2018 had also said Indian 2 would be his last film, after which he would focus on his political career.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 09:20:03 IST