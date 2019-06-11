Kamal Haasan pays tribute to Crazy Mohan: His comedy will live on through his fans
After Tamil comedian and theatre veteran Crazy Mohan's demise on Monday, longtime colleague and collaborator, actor Kamal Haasan wrote a post about the late artiste. Tributes poured in for Mohan as several actors took to social media to condole his death.
The comedian suffered a heart attack following which he was rushed to a hospital. The hospital authorities tried their best to revive him but he was declared dead at 2 pm.
Haasan's tribute described Mohan as someone with a childlike heart. "Friendship has no end, (sic)" Kamal Haasan wrote, "Mohan's comedy will live on through his fans."
Read Kamal Haasan's letter for Crazy Mohan here:
Mohan and Hassan have worked together on multiple iconic films such as Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Sathi Leelavathi and Apoorva Sagodharargal. Mohan also wrote the dialogues and made a guest appearance in the actor-turned-politician's ambitious outing Indian.
Born Mohan Rangachari, the 'Crazy' was added to his name following his hugely successful 1976 play, Crazy Thieves Of Paalavakkam. The play was later adapted into a television series. Mohan even started a theatre group with his brother Maadhu Balaji, called Crazy Creations.
He also received the title 'Kalaimamani' from the Tamil Nadu government for his contribution to arts and literature.
Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 13:22:29 IST
