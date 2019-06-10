Crazy Mohan, noted theatre actor and playwright, passes away at 67 following acute heart attack

Noted actor and playwright Crazy Mohan aka Mohan Rangachari passed away on Monday, following a massive heart attack, reports The Hindu. After the attack on Monday, the 67-year-old artiste was rushed to the Cauvery Hospital in Chennai for treatment. After succumbing to the attack, the actor was declared dead at 2 pm.

Born in 1952, Mohan had studied to become an engineer at the College of Engineering, Guindy. He gradually shifted to theatre and opened his own group called Crazy Creations in 1979.

'Crazy' was an epithet added to his name after his hugely successful play Crazy Thieves in Palavakkam, which was also developed as a television series later.

The veteran's death shook theatre as well as film personalities, especially in South India. Mohan's last credit remains as a writer for Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia's Devi 2.

While Mohan remained critical in hospital, many noted personalities tweeted about the late actor.

Hearing news that #CrazyMohan sir is still critical. Several news outlets have tweeted about his passing. Kindly delete the tweets. Let us hope he comes out of this. ❤️ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 10, 2019

#CrazyMohan sir is no more. What a sad day for cinema, theatre, laughter and life. There will never be another like him. Prayers for his soul.Deepest condolences to the family. He was a huge part of our collective #Tamil consciousness and our ability to make or laugh at a joke.🙏🏽 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 10, 2019

First Girish Karnad and now Crazy Mohan. Two complete legends in their own right. It's a sad day for literature, arts, films and theatre. Many prayers. May their soul rest in peace. — T.S.Suresh (@editorsuresh) June 10, 2019

Even few days back when I met my friend dir @rs_prasanna we were talking about #CrazyMohan sir and how he added value to our film #KSS his writings and performances have always been top notch. His comedy sense non stop. A fantastic human. RIP Crazy sir. Will miss u — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) June 10, 2019

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 15:00:50 IST

