Crazy Mohan, noted theatre actor and playwright, passes away at 67 following acute heart attack

FP Staff

Jun 10, 2019 14:46:43 IST

Noted actor and playwright Crazy Mohan aka Mohan Rangachari passed away on Monday, following a massive heart attack, reports The Hindu. After the attack on Monday, the 67-year-old artiste was rushed to the Cauvery Hospital in Chennai for treatment. After succumbing to the attack, the actor was declared dead at 2 pm.

Born in 1952, Mohan had studied to become an engineer at the College of Engineering, Guindy. He gradually shifted to theatre and opened his own group called Crazy Creations in 1979.

Crazy Mohan. Image from Twitter

'Crazy' was an epithet added to his name after his hugely successful play Crazy Thieves in Palavakkam, which was also developed as a television series later.

The veteran's death shook theatre as well as film personalities, especially in South India. Mohan's last credit remains as a writer for Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia's Devi 2.

While Mohan remained critical in hospital, many noted personalities tweeted about the late actor.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 15:00:50 IST

