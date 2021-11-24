Kamal Haasan on path to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, says daughter Shruti Haasan
In a brief statement Monday, Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan had said he experienced 'mild cough' following his return from the US
Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan is on the path to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 , his actor-daughter Shruti Haasan said on Wednesday.
Kamal Haasan, who on Monday shared his diagnosis with fans and followers on social media, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Shruti Haasan today expressed gratitude towards well wishers for their prayers and also gave an update about her father's health on Twitter.
"Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health. He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon!!" she wrote on the microblogging site
In a brief statement Monday, Kamal Haasan had said he experienced "mild cough" following his return from the US.
The 67-year old actor-politician, who celebrated his birthday on 7 November continues to be involved in filmmaking and television shows as well.
His upcoming projects include Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film "Vikram" and the long-awaited "Indian-2". Also, Haasan also hosts reality TV show "Bigg Boss Tamil" season 5 on Star Vijay channel.
