Kamal Haasan confirms shooting for Indian 2 will begin from September after he wraps up Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Actor Kamal Haasan had earlier declared that he would only begin shooting for Shankar's Indian 2 once Vishwaroopam 2 was to release. The latter now has a release date of 10 August and as promised, Haasan has confirmed his schedule for Indian 2.

According to reports in The News Minute, Haasan officially announced on 21 July's Tamil Bigg Boss episode that he planned to begin work on the sequel to his blockbuster film Indian, in September 2018. The actor added that till September he would manage to wrap up shoot for Bigg Boss Season 2 which is presently keeping him occupied.

The movie is at its pre-production stage and Anirudh Ravichander has been signed up as composer for Indian 2, reported the article. Talks of superstar Nayanthara in the female lead is also on, but no official statement has been released.

Indian, which released in 1996 was helmed by Shankar and starred Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles with Goundamani, Senthil, Nedumudi Venu, Kasturi, Sukanya, and Crazy Mohan as the supporting cast.

AR Rahman composed music for the film with Surya behind the camera and B Lenin, VT Vijayan editing it. Indian, which scored high on the box-office collections, was released in Tamil on May 9 in 1996 and in Hindi on August 23 the same year.

Indian received commercial as well as critical acclaim, including the National Award for Best Actor for Kamal Haasan, Best Art Direction for Thotta Tharani and Best Special Effects for ST Venky and the Tamil Nadu State Government Award for Best Film (First prize) for producer AM Rathnam and Best Actor for Kamal Haasan.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 10:55 AM