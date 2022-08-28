Kamaal R Khan on Liger: Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday can compete in bad acting
Khan shared his review of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger and was critical of the film. He bluntly pointed out Ananya for her disappointing performance and called out Chunky Panday too.
It’s not news anymore that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger has not lived up to the expectations of the audiences and critics, if they had any. From expressing disappointment to trolling the film for its poor storyline and performances, the film has seen all in merely three days of its release. Kamaal R Khan, the actor-filmmaker turned film critic, roasted the film too in his review.
It’s my review of #LigerMovie #ligermoviereview! #ligerreview #LigerSaalaCrossbreed #LigerHuntBegins #KaranJohar … https://t.co/VSCIk8diR4 via @YouTube
— Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 26, 2022
Talking about Ananya Panday, he said that she was hired by director Puri Jagannadh only for songs and dance and she fared well. She has nothing to do with acting as she doesn’t know how to act. He also said that Chunky Panday, who plays her father in the film, disappointed with his performance too. Khan went on to say that both father and daughter can have a competition on who can be worse in the acting department.
Talking about the film prior to the release, Vijay said that if fans didn’t want to see the film in cinemas, they would watch on their phones or television. This was in response to the current Boycott trend in Bollywood. The actor’s response was deemed arrogant and irresponsible by fans on social media. The collections haven’t been encouraging and it seems the Indian film industry may have to brave yet another commercial failure. People associated with the film are yet to comment on the response it has received over the last three days.
Ananya is now gearing up for Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, produced by Excel Entertainment.
