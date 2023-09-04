Actress Kalki Koechlin is basking in the critical acclaim received by her recent releases Goldfish and Made in Heaven Season 2. The Dev D star opened up about her current bond with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap, who is also ‘on board’ with Pushan Kripalani’s film in some recent chats. As part of the conversation, the 39-year-old actress revealed that although the initial years after their divorce were challenging, they have been firm friends since. In an interview, Kalki acknowledged that she and Anurag Kashyap have been through so much together as well as apart, but now they are at peace.

Kalki on her equation with Anurag Kashyap

Kalki Koechlin while describing her bond with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap said that in the first few years after their divorce, they couldn’t be the kind of friends they are today. Talking about the ‘separate time’ needed in the relationship, she added “it hurts to know about the other person’s relationship and things like that.”

Recalling the past, she added, “I definitely took a lot of therapy and now it’s been seven, eight years… It’s been a long, long time so it’s fine, it’s great and we get along as friends.” In addition, she also mentioned how their daughters get along very well with each other. “So basically, my daughter thinks Aaliyah is a real princess,” she added.

On 3 August, Kalki Koechlin was spotted attending the engagement party of Anurag’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her partner Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho.

Kalki and Anurag’s relationship

Kalki Koechlin made her acting debut in Bollywood with Anurag Kahyap’s 2009 Dev D opposite Abhay Deol. Later, she starred in the filmmaker’s 2010 thriller That Girl In Yellow Boots and the 2019 Netflix India Original crime thriller Sacred Games Season 2.

The two got married in 2011 and parted ways in 2015. In 2020, Kalki gave birth to their daughter with longtime boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Kalki Koechlin on the work front

Kalki Koechlin plays Faiza in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Prime video-based series Made in Heaven Season 2, where Anurag Kashyap made a special appearance.

In Goldfish, the actress portrays a loving daughter struggling with financial problems while Deepti Naval plays her dementia-stricken mother. The film marks the Dev D star’s return to theatres after four years. The actress was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, released in 2019.

Anurag Kashyap’s last directorial feature was earlier this year with the romantic comedy Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, featuring Karan Mehta and Alaya F in the lead roles.

The 50-year-old’s next directorial venture is Kennedy, a crime thriller starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film has premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and was recently screened as the closing movie at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The filmmaker will also be seen in the Zee5 web series Haddi, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.