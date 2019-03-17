You are here:

Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya's teaser sees Alia Bhatt in a regal avatar; song releases on 18 March

Karan Johar's upcoming magnum opus Kalank has managed to create considerable buzz with its teaser trailer. The makers will release the period drama's first song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' on Monday (18 March). The song's teaser released on Sunday and it features Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Kalank's leading pair.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.

#Kalank first song out tomorrow [Mon] at 11 am... A glimpse of the song #GharMorePardesiya... Directed by Abhishek Varman... 17 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/54NBrkzvmr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2019

'Ghar More Pardesiya' sees Alia Bhatt in a regal avatar as she dances gracefully amidst opulent, embellished sets. A shot of Varun is briefly introduced in the teaser. Alia shared news of the song stating it was one of her most difficult experiences in shooting. "I think you can safely say that I have never been SO nervous for anything in my life," said the Raazi actress.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is scheduled to hit theatres on 17 April 2019.

Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 15:13:03 IST