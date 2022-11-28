Exhibiting what true selfless love stands for, leaving audiences teary-eyed with big smiles on their faces, and making everyone fall in love with Shah Rukh Khan all over again, it was on this day in 2003 that one of the most celebrated romantic films Kal Ho Naa Ho, hit theatres. While it is truly unbelievable that one of the most iconic movies of Bollywood has completed 19 years, Kal Ho Naa Ho has etched its place in every movie lover’s heart. As the blockbuster film completed a milestone, one of its writers and filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share a series of rare behind-the-scenes pictures from the movie and penned down a heartfelt note. Not only this but Kal Ho Naa Ho’s lead actress Preity Zinta took to her Instagram timeline and shared one of her favourite scenes with SRK from the movie and wrote a lengthy note to explain the same.

While sharing a series of pictures featuring the lead cast of Shah Rukh, Preity, Saif Ali Khan, and the child star Athit Naik, who essayed the role of Preity’s specially-abled brother in the movie, KJo wrote in the caption, “An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat! This film gave me so much more than just that – it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for storytelling, and of course – the last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film!” and ended with the hashtag “19 Years Of Kal Ho Naa Ho”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the first monochrome picture, young Karan can be seen helping SRK go through his lines. The next picture shows Preity and Saif making goofy faces toward the camera. However, for the third picture SRK and KJo seem to have swapped their roles. While Karan can be seen posing in front of the lens, the superstar can be seen behind the camera, holding it. It appears that KJo in the third picture is exhibiting actions to SRK for the iconic title track of the super hit film. The next picture shows Karan and Kal Ho Naa Ho director Nikkhil Advani posing for the camera and in the last picture, Karan can be seen posing with Athit Naik.

On the other hand, Preity, while sharing one of her favourite scenes from the movie, wrote in the caption, “Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho on its anniversary this Thanksgiving weekend. This is one of my favourite scenes from the film because multiple pages of dialogues were shot in one big take. Later a few close-ups were added. This scene is all about gratitude & appreciating what we have in our present. This was my saddest happy film. So grateful to have the opportunity to be part of films & cinema I enjoy & believe in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

The highest-grossing film of that year also featured Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Paul.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.