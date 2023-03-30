At the ongoing News18 Rising India Summit 2023, Kajal Aggarwal graced the occasion and spoke about her pregnancy, the North vs the South debate, and much more. Talking about her pregnancy, she said how she had to back out of a film when she found she and her husband Gautam Kitchlu were pregnant. She also revealed there are days when she has to wake up at 3 in the morning or 5 in the morning.

After getting married in October 2020, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first child in April 2022. Kajal gave birth to a baby boy on 19 April 2022 following which the news was announced on Instagram by a relative. Later, the actress also confirmed the big news.

She wrote- “I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts.”

We are delighted to announce the birth of Neil Kitchlu on 19th April, 2022. Welcomed with love by: Parents – Kajal and Gautam. Grandparents: Dheera & Nitin | Vijay & Suman. Aunts & Uncles: Gauri & Nitin | Nisha & Karan,” the poster read. In the caption, Kitchlu said their “hearts are full” and thanked everyone for love and blessings.

Aggarwal, who has appeared in films such as Magadheera and Darling in Telugu and Singham and Special 26 in Hindi, revealed her pregnancy in January. Gautam and Kajal got married in a private ceremony in 2020.

