Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

Gautam Kitchlu shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, a day after rumours of his actor wife's pregnancy began to circulate. The billionaire acknowledged the baby's birth on Tuesday in a Facebook post, and disclosed that they have named him 'Neil.'

"We are delighted to announce the birth of Neil Kitchlu on 19th April, 2022. Welcomed with love by: Parents - Kajal and Gautam. Grandparents: Dheera & Nitin | Vijay & Suman. Aunts & Uncles: Gauri & Nitin | Nisha & Karan," the poster read. In the caption, Kitchlu said their "hearts are full" and thanked everyone for love and blessings.

Kajal Aggarwal, who has appeared in films such as Magadheera and Darling in Telugu and Singham and Special 26 in Hindi, revealed her pregnancy in January. Gautam and Kajal got married in a private ceremony in 2020.

Aggarwal's most recent film release was the Tamil love drama Hey! Sinamika. The actress will be next seen in the Telugu action drama Acharya.

