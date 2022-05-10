On Kaifi Azmi's death anniversary, let's have a look at some of his beautiful creations.

Athar Husain Rizvi, better known as Kaifi Azmi was a famous revolutionary, contrarian and rebellious Indian Urdu poet. The lyricist and screenwriter also gifted us with some evergreen songs in Hindi cinema. Azmi was born on 14 January 1919 in a small village in Uttar Pradesh named Mijwan. Being brought up in a family with a literary background, he had a gifted skill in language and a natural talent in writing from a tender age.

At the age of 11, Azmi was given a task by his father to write a ghazal. Accepting the challenge, he wrote the first ghazal, 'Bahraich Itna To Zindagi Mein Kisi Ki Khalal Pade' which later became a rage in pre-partition India and was sung by the legendary ghazal singer Begum Akhtar.

At the age of 24, he started working in the textile mill areas of Kanpur and later moved to Mumbai. Azmi was concerned about caste and religious discrimination. Seeking the answers to the questions regarding the social issues, he got inclined toward the communist ideology in 1936 and became a full-time Marxist in 1942.

In 1943, he became a member of the Communist Party of India and took the responsibility of editing the Urdu journal Mazdoor Mohalla in Mumbai. He also joined the Progressive Writers’ Movement in India which was pioneered by Sajjad Zaheer. During this time, he decided to write for the wellness of society and spread some serious messages through his writing.

During his days in Mumbai, Azmi met Shaukat who was from a wealthy family and fell in love with her. As Shaukat was also from a cultural background, she got fascinated with the words of Azmi. They tied the knot in May 1947. They were blessed with two kids - Baba Azmi and Shabana Azmi.

In 1951, Kaifi Azmi appeared for the first time in the Bollywood industry and wrote for the film Bujdil. Later, he worked on many profound films like Yahudi ki Beti (1956), Parvin (1957), Miss Punjab Mail (1958), Id ka Chand (1958), Kohra (1964), Anupama (1966), Uski Kahani (1966), Saat Hindustani (1969), Parwana (1971), Bawarchi (1972), Pakeezah (1972), Hanste Zakhm (1973), Arth (1982) and Razia Sultan (1983) as a writer.

Azmi was awarded the National Award and Filmfare Award for screenplay and dialogues in Garm Hava in 1975. In 1993, he established the Mijwan Welfare Society for the girl child and women in rural India. This priceless gem passed away on 10 May 2002.

On his 20th death anniversary, let's remind some of Kaifi Azmi’s beautiful creations:

Bas Ik Jhijhak hai yahi hal-e-dil sunane men ki Tera Zikr bhi aaega is fasane men… (Ghazal) Jhuki Jhuki see nazar bekaraar hai ke naheen, dabaa dabaa saa sahee dil mein pyaar hai ke naheen,tu apne dil ki jawaan dhadkanon ko gin ke bataa,meri tarah teraa dil bekaraar hai ke naheen… (Ghazal) Uth meri jaan mere sath hi chalna hai tujhe, qalb-e-mahaul mein larzan sharar-e-jang hain aaj, hausle waqt ke aur zist ke yak-rang hain aaj, aabginon mein tapan walwala-e-sang hain aaj… - Aurat (Nazm) Tum masarrat ka kaho ya ise gham ka rishta, kahte hain pyar ka rishta hai janam ka rishta - Koi ye kaise batae (Nazm) Ek diya nam hai jis ka ummid, jhilmilata hi chala jata hai - Charaghan (Nazm) Yeh rang-e-mai nahin saqi jhalak hai khoon-shuda dil ki, jo ek dhundli si surkHi ankhdiyon mein paayi jaati hai - Mahaul (Nazm) Qadam aise andaz se uth rahe the, ki aawaz de kar bula legi mujhko, main aahista aahista badhta hi aaya, yahan tak ki us se juda ho gaya main - Pashemani (Nazm) Ruh bechain hai ek dil ki aziyyat kya hai, dil hi shoala hai to ye soz-e-mohabbat kya hai - Andeshe (Nazm) Dub ke dil mein kahin, aaj tum kuchh na kaho, aaj main kuchh na kahun, bas yunhi baithe raho - Ek lamha (Nazm) Roz badhta hoon jahan se aage, phir wahin laut ke aa jaata hoon - Daera (Nazm)

