Starting with his perfect comic timing to some of his well-known dialogues, the first thing that comes to mind when we think of late legend Kader Khan is his iconic roles. Kader Khan, who was one of the most versatile performers in the Indian Film Industry, gave a long list of successful films on screen. Not just that, but he also made a huge contribution as a writer. With some of his finest work as a writer, his roles were also quite popular which helped him win the hearts of millions of Indians.

Be it his role in Coolie No. 1 or Ghar Ho To Aisa, many of us were fortunate enough to witness his act and remember till day for his amazing comic timing. Today, as we remember the late actor on his 85th birth anniversary, let’s take a look back at some of the best-known comic roles that play a major role in the legacy of Kader Khan.

Best comic roles of Kader Khan:

Himmatwala (1983)

Marking his debut as a comic actor, Kader Khan’s role as the comical Munimji in Himmatwala is one of his memorable performances. Fused with a bit of villainy touch, he was seen alongside Shakti Kapoor.

Raja Babu (1994)

Counted as one of his best-known performances, Kader Khan was seen in the role of Kishan Singh, the father of a boy (Govinda) whom he had adopted as an orphan and raised as his own son. Not to forget, with his rants and melodramatic performance, Khan added a shine to the film.

Coolie No.1 (1995)

Not just his performance, but the film is also considered a legend in the comic genre, thanks to the amazing star cast of Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, and Shakti Kapoor. Kader Khan was seen in the role of Hoshiyar Chand, a rich father of a girl (Karisma Kapoor) who looks for a wealthy groom for his daughter.

Saajan Chale Sasural (1996)

Coming together again for this film, Kader Khan was fun to watch opposite Govinda and fans loved the duo together on screen. While the late actor was in a supporting role, he still managed to grab the attention.

Dulhe Raja (1998)

Seen in the role of a rich hotelier, Kader Khan teamed up with Govinda for this comedy film where he played the role of a father of a girl (Raveena Tandon). A bit different from his previous roles, this film was all about his sarcastic one-liners and comic timing.

Haseena Maan Jayegi (1999)

Still a favourite among many, Haseena Maan Jayegi was one such delight to watch. The fantastic performance by the actor ‘Ameerchand’ is something to die for. The film also features many other well-known actors like Satish Kaushik, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam, and Kher among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.