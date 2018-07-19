Kadaikutty Singam box office collection: Karthi's rural drama earns Rs 11 crore in opening weekend

Kadaikutty Singam, that hit the screens on 13 July, has earned over Rs 11 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office in its first weekend, marking another success for lead actor Karthi, whose last film Theeran Adhigaraam Ondru (2017) was also a commercial hit.

A major part of the revenue arrived from Chennai, Chengalpet and Coimbatore where the movie has raked in Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 3.2 crore and Rs 2.2 crore, respectively.

The action thriller Theeran Adhigaraam Ondru had collected Rs 10 crore in the first weekend in Tamil Nadu and raked in a lifetime revenue of Rs 57 crore. Kadaikutty Singham has surpassed the earnings of Karthi's last outing at the box office and is expected to do lifetime business of 70 crore.

Karthi has been working in the Tamil film industry since 1981 and boasts of a filmography that includes stellar films such as Aayirathil Oruvan, Naan Mahaan Alla, Paiyaa and Madras.

Kadaikutty Singham, directed by Pandiraj and produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, is a rural drama which deals with family values, traditions and farming. The film also starred Sayyeshaa, known for her role in Ajay Devgn-starrer Shivaay.

