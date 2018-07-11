Sayyeshaa on working with Karthi in Kadaikutty Singam: He is an effortless actor with great script sense

After wowing audiences with her dance moves and effortless performance in Vijay's Vanamagan, Sayyeshaa is gearing up for her second Tamil release, Kadaikutty Singam, slated for a 13 July release. Having already completed Vijay Sethupathi's Junga and Arya's Ghajinikanth, which are under various stages of post-production, Sayyeshaa is currently busy shooting for Suriya-KV Anand's Suriya 37 produced by Lyca Productions in London.

In this exclusive chat with Firstpost, Sayyeshaa talks about going de-glam for director Pandiraj's Kadaikutty Singam, working with Vijay Sethupathi, and sharing screen space with Suriya and Mohanlal at such an early stage in her career.

"The first time I ever visited a village was when I went for the first schedule of Kadaikutty Singam to Tenkasi. The environment was extremely new to me, but being quite a homely Indian girl at heart, it took me very little time to start feeling the character. Additionally, my director helped me get the little details right," says Sayyeshaa about getting into the skin of her character.

She further added: "My character is that of an innocent, bubbly village girl who is extremely loveable. To look like a village girl, Pandiraj Sir thought I should spray my otherwise brown hair, black every morning. My makeup was done four shades darker than my actual skin tone. This process would take at least two hours every morning."

Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, Kadaikutty Singam talks about farming, agriculture and also the traditional family values that exist in villages. "Our team comprised a huge group of actors as it’s a multi starrer. I’m lucky that I got to share screen space with some eminent artists and learn so much from each one. I could relate to the family setup of the movie as I like the idea of a close-knit family and traditional values," she said.

On working with her co-star Karthi, Sayyeshaa said, "Karthi pushes me to work harder. He is such an effortless actor that one naturally feels like they have to do better when he’s around. He has a great script sense and is a very good person."

In director Gokul's potboiler Junga, Sayyeshaa plays a diametrically opposite role to KKS. "Junga is a 180 degree turn from KKS as my look and character are very westernised. I’m wearing gowns throughout and everything is so stylish. It is a fun filled film with great locations and grandeur in every sense. The cinematography by Dudley sir is one of the major highlights. I have a different role compared to my other films. It's stylised and classy and I’m hoping the audience will like me in the film," she said.

Sayyeshaa was lauded for her flawless lip sync in Vanamagan despite not knowing the language. Now, she says Vijay Sethupathi has improved her Tamil while working in Junga. "Vijay Sethupathi sir is a spontaneous actor and a down to earth man. I really admire that. My Tamil definitely became better working with him as he spoke to me mainly in Tamil," she said.

Talking about Ghajinikanth and working with Arya in the film, she said, "I have a sweet and meaty role in the film. I got to work with Gnanavel Sir, Santhosh and Arya and we made a fabulous team. Arya is an absolutely amazing co-star. There is always great positive energy when he is around. He is fun loving but there is also a part of him that is very balanced and intelligent and that’s lovely."

Asked if shooting back to back for three different films took a toll on her, Sayyeshaa said, "I feel lucky that I got these three super films after only my first film. It was a very busy time as I shot for all three films simultaneously. There were times I had to do two shifts a day. But I’m blessed and very excited for all three releases."

Now, all eyes are on Sayyeshaa's big-budget project Suriya 37 with director KV Anand. "We just wrapped up the first schedule of the film and it went smoothly. KV Anand Sir is an organised and passionate director and I’m looking forward to the next schedule. Suriya sir is such an experienced actor. I admire and respect his work and I’m thrilled to be acting with him," she said.

"We’ve just started filming and we are all very happy with the outcome. Since there’s lots more to go..I’m just looking forward to it. I have a lot of faith in KV Anand Sir and I’m sure he’ll present me well. I get to learn a lot from each one and sharing the same frame as veterans like Mohanlal sir and Boman Irani sir is an honour in itself. I’ve already formed a great relationship with Boman sir and Samuthirakani sir and it’s only the first schedule," she said on a concluding note.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 16:14 PM