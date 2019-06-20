Kabir Singh, Toy Story 4, The Extraordinary Journey Of the Fakir, Capernaum: Know Your Releases

Toy Story 4 (the fourth installment of the Disney-Pixar franchise), Kabir Singh (the highly anticipated Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (Dhanush's English-language debut) and Capharnaüm (Cannes 2018 Jury Prize winner) are among this week's releases.

Kabir Singh

What's it about: The film follows the titular character, a young successful surgeon who morphs into an alcoholic after his college sweetheart leaves him to marry another man.

Who's in it: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani

Why it may work: The Telugu film was a big hit. Shahid, who is known for his diverse choice in roles, should do justice to the character originally essayed by Vijay Devarakonda. Sandeep Vanga Reddy has also directed the Hindi remake, which will ensure that there are no details lost in translation.

Toy Story 4

What's it about: Toy Story 4 chronicles another exciting adventure of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and co.

Who's in it: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Keanu Reeves

Why it may work: The Toy Story franchise appeals to all age groups for its universal messages of loyalty and friendship, which will bring audiences to the cinemas in hoards. The release of the fourquel after nine long years after Toy Story 3 is also an additional motivating factor.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

What's it about: Based on Romain Puertolas’s bestselling French novel The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe, the film has been directed by Ken Scott. The story revolves around Ajatashatru Lavash Patel, a charming charlatan from Mumbai, who embarks on a search of a father he never knew.

Who's in it: Dhanush, Bérénice Bejo, Erin Moriarty

Why it may work: The film has been making rounds at international film festivals around the world and has also received many accolades. Audiences will not want to miss out on Dhanush's first international venture, the release of which coincides with the six-year anniversary of Raanjhana.

Capharnaüm

What's it about: According to the trailer, the film follows a Lebanese boy Zain, who sues his negligent parents for the crime of giving birth to him. He is seen working odd jobs to earn some money and ends up living with an Ethiopian refugee and her infant son.

Who's in it: Zain al Rafeea, Yordanos Shiferaw

Why it may work: Capharnaüm made its debut at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and was selected for the Palme d'Or, where it won the Jury Prize. Though it has limited screenings, the Nadine Labaki directorial provides strong commentary on child neglect.

