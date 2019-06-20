You are here:

Kabir Singh early reactions: Shahid Kapoor's 'menacing, angry' avatar praised as career-best performance

FP Staff

Jun 20, 2019 16:18:26 IST

With Kabir Singh releasing in the Middle East a day ahead of India, many have already started tweeting their reactions to the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. From comparisons of the two protagonists — Vijay Deverakonda and Shahid Kapoor — to their opinion on Kiara Advani's performance, Kabir Singh has received good early reception from audiences.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (who also directed Arjun Reddy), the film has garnered considerable praise for its soundtrack.

After watching the film, many consider this to be Shahid's best in his career after the Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama Padmaavat, featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Shahid replied to the appreciation with a love emoji.

The film's casting director, Mukesh Chhabra also expressed his admiration for the film, which was promptly acknowledged by Shahid.

