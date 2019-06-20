You are here:

Kabir Singh early reactions: Shahid Kapoor's 'menacing, angry' avatar praised as career-best performance

With Kabir Singh releasing in the Middle East a day ahead of India, many have already started tweeting their reactions to the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. From comparisons of the two protagonists — Vijay Deverakonda and Shahid Kapoor — to their opinion on Kiara Advani's performance, Kabir Singh has received good early reception from audiences.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (who also directed Arjun Reddy), the film has garnered considerable praise for its soundtrack.

After watching the film, many consider this to be Shahid's best in his career after the Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama Padmaavat, featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Saw #KabirSingh at Censor Board ! What a BOMBASTIC Film ! @shahidkapoor Stole the Show all the way. What a Film ! 👏👏👏 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) June 19, 2019

Shahid replied to the appreciation with a love emoji.

In #KabirSingh @shahidkapoor is menacing, not likeable. Angry. Visceral. So far the fine line between stylized and glorified is managed well by him & Vanga. — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) June 20, 2019

Shahid Kapoor 👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌 What an outstanding perfomance Boss. Mind still quaking.#KabirSingh — Z Aaris (@iamZaidaaris) June 20, 2019

#KabirSingh review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2. First of all let us tell you, this is not a normal lovestory where a boy & a girl meets & they fall in love & eventually everything goes smooth. This story is something which Bollywood never witnessed. Stunning 2nd half which reveals heroin's part — AlwaysBollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) June 20, 2019

The film's casting director, Mukesh Chhabra also expressed his admiration for the film, which was promptly acknowledged by Shahid.

#KabirSingh is a must watch movie!!! @shahidkapoor 's best performance so far. Mind blowing.Aur @Advani_Kiara kya baath hai 😍 An absolutely trippy film. The audience is going to go mad. The background score just compliments everything. Superb Direction by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) June 20, 2019

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 16:18:26 IST