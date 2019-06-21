Kabir Singh: Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Mira Rajput praise Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's film

Before Kabir Singh hit cinemas on 21 June, it was screened for Bollywood celebrities on Thursday, according to Pinkvilla. In attendance were Neha Dhupia, Karan Johar, Jaaved Jaaferi among others. The celebrities took to Twitter and shared their first impressions of the film, which is a remake of Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film also stars Kiara Advani and marks her first solo lead role in Bollywood.

Kabir Singh follows a young successful surgeon, who spirals into a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart leaves him to marry another man. Sandeep Vanga Reddy has helmed both the original and its remake.

Read the celebrity reactions for Kabir Singh:

#KabirSingh - for me @imvangasandeep and his ability, vision & passion for storytelling is greater than any box-office success he can see. And in him I've found a fireplace for my energy and vision. I wish massive blockbuster success to @shahidkapoor and @Advani_Kiara. (4/4) — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 20, 2019

@shahidkapoor you have left me speechless !!!! I May need a few hours to sit and think and construct my thoughts around how I feel about #kabirsingh ... only because its so bloody good! — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 20, 2019

Just saw #KabirSingh..Totally trippy love story..very well scripted narrated crafted and acted. @shahidkapoor is pushing the envelope with each film and is brilliant #KiaraAdvani is mesmerising n magnificent..special mention for the background score and the ‘friend’ was too good — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 20, 2019

@shahidkapoor #KabirSingh SUPERB!!! You are getting better and better and better and better and better.. Bless you with many more..keep pushing the envelope. Love ❤️ — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 20, 2019

Bravo @shahidkapoor .... ONE OF THE BEST PERFORMANCE , so far in #KabirSingh ... Rebel, Lover, Intense...carries the film EXCELLENTLY on his shoulders. You raise the bar & nail it BIIIG TIME with your praiseworthy act — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 21, 2019

#KabirSingh is a RUSH of ADRENALINE, EMOTION, RAGE and LOVE! @shahidkapoor buy a new home to house all the best actor trophies! Performance of a lifetime! @Advani_Kiara is BRILLIANT n VULNERABLE! Congrats @itsBhushanKumar @ashwinvarde @MuradKhetani @TSeries for a SUPER HIT — Milap (@zmilap) June 20, 2019

#OneWordReview...#KabirSingh: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Not the typical romantic saga. Unconventional, but powerful. Shahid is outstanding, career-best act. Kiara is lovely. Director Sandeep is an incredible storyteller. Overstretched runtime is a deterrent. #KabirSinghReview pic.twitter.com/5WiEEQJW2k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 20, 2019

#KabirSingh is a must watch movie!!! @shahidkapoor 's best performance so far. Mind blowing.Aur @Advani_Kiara kya baath hai An absolutely trippy film. The audience is going to go mad. The background score just compliments everything. Superb Direction by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) June 20, 2019

If you love watching films do yourself a favour and go watch #KabirSingh what a brilliant film @shahidkapoor brother take a bow @Advani_Kiara you were flawless — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) June 20, 2019

#KabirSingh stirs up a gamut of emotions as @shahidkapoor gives a career defining performance. @Advani_Kiara is terrific. @imvangasandeep revels in taking you on a roller coaster ride through his world of obsession, addiction and passionate love. — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) June 20, 2019

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 12:06:07 IST