Kabir Singh: Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Mira Rajput praise Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's film

FP Staff

Jun 21, 2019 10:43:59 IST

Before Kabir Singh hit cinemas on 21 June, it was screened for Bollywood celebrities on Thursday, according to Pinkvilla. In attendance were Neha Dhupia, Karan Johar, Jaaved Jaaferi among others. The celebrities took to Twitter and shared their first impressions of the film, which is a remake of Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film also stars Kiara Advani and marks her first solo lead role in Bollywood.

A still from Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh follows a young successful surgeon, who spirals into a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart leaves him to marry another man. Sandeep Vanga Reddy has helmed both the original and its remake.

KABIR SINGH is about manic, relentless and reckless love and the experience of viewing the film is exactly the same! It’s relentless in its narrative leaves you reckless in emotion and you find yourself Manicly rooting for Kabir’s unabashed love for Preeti! This modern Ode to Devdas leaves you spellbound! It also makes you stand up and applaud the genius of @shahidkapoor’s portrayal of KABIR SINGH! He lives and breathes the character with insanity and abandon! It almost seems like he has pulled every bit of himself to portray the part! Brilliant!!!! @kiaraaliaadvani is just so lovely! Her vulnerability and silences win your heart and soul!! She is the sunshine and smile of the film.....it’s directorial brilliance all the way! Sandeep is a master storyteller and breaks all cinematic grammar to tell this tale of paagal passionate love!! Huge mention to Soham Majumdar who essays a pitch perfect best friend to Kabir! Go fall and rise in love with Kabir Singh! This ones a massive hit!!!!!

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 12:06:07 IST

