Kabir Singh: CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo criticises Shahid Kapoor's film, calls it 'terribly misogynstic'

Central Board of Film Certification member Vani Tripathi Tikoo has criticised Shahid Kapoor's latest movie, Kabir Singh, calling it a "terribly misogynistic and extremely violent" film. She has also slammed Shahid for deciding to star in the movie.

In a series of tweets, Tikoo said that she finds it "baffling" that "big stars" agree to take part in such films, considering that movie characters are often "idolised" in India.

Here are Tikoo's tweets

I'm serious about this thought that Misogyny is "Infectious" have been noticing the narrative around #KABIRSINGH past few days..What a terribly misogynistic and extremely violent film! Arjun Reddy was bad enough and now this remake! Am I surprised it's doing well ...Well Well! — Vani Tripathi Tikoo (@vanityparty) June 25, 2019

I find it baffling that "Big Stars" make these choices who actually lead by Example! As the Cinematic journey of the country has gone beyond its "Traditional" Women as "Eye Candy" routine. Can we remember how movie characters are idolised? #StopMisogyny #KabirSingh — Vani Tripathi Tikoo (@vanityparty) June 25, 2019

Someone asked me after my last post what's wrong with an Actor choosing a role? Dear pal there is never a wrong or a right it's the choices that you make on screen to portray is what defines who you are! A character is only a piece of written paper if not enlivened by an actor! — Vani Tripathi Tikoo (@vanityparty) June 25, 2019

Will stand by take on Misogynistic Cinema and those who Eulogise it belong to the tribe! It shows the mind set of the "Patriarchy" we live with! So much for those who shouted about "Freedom of Speech" you have the right to offend, I have the right to feel offended!#StopMisogyny — Vani Tripathi Tikoo (@vanityparty) June 25, 2019

Earlier, Sona Mohapatra had criticised the depiction of toxic masculinity in the film and also slammed Shahid. "Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society?," she asked, responding to TV actor Nakuul Mehta's praise of Shahid's "intense acting."

Shobhaa De also railed against the film's glorification of stalking.

Check out her tweet here

I refuse to watch 'Kabir Singh', much as I admire Shahid Kapoor. Stalking is stalking. No justification. Zero tolerance recommended. — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) June 24, 2019

However, despite the criticism, Kabir Singh, which also stars Kiara Advani, continues to dominate the box office. As per the latest reports, the film has raked in Rs 88.37 crore in four days.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 09:44:20 IST