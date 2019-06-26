You are here:

Kabir Singh: CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo criticises Shahid Kapoor's film, calls it 'terribly misogynstic'

FP Staff

Jun 26, 2019 09:44:20 IST

Central Board of Film Certification member Vani Tripathi Tikoo has criticised Shahid Kapoor's latest movie, Kabir Singh, calling it a "terribly misogynistic and extremely violent" film. She has also slammed Shahid for deciding to star in the movie.

Kabir Singh: CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo criticises Shahid Kapoors film, calls it terribly misogynstic

A still from Kabir Singh. YouTube screengrab

In a series of tweets, Tikoo said that she finds it "baffling" that "big stars" agree to take part in such films, considering that movie characters are often "idolised" in India.

Here are Tikoo's tweets

Earlier, Sona Mohapatra had criticised the depiction of toxic masculinity in the film and also slammed Shahid. "Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society?," she asked, responding to TV actor Nakuul Mehta's praise of Shahid's "intense acting."

Shobhaa De also railed against the film's glorification of stalking.

Check out her tweet here

However, despite the criticism, Kabir Singh, which also stars Kiara Advani, continues to dominate the box office. As per the latest reports, the film has raked in Rs 88.37 crore in four days.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 09:44:20 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , CBFC , Central Board of Film Certification , Kabir Singh , Kiara Advani , QnA , Shahid Kapoor , Shobhaa De , Sona Mohapatra , Vani Tripathi Tikoo

also see

Kabir Singh: Sona Mohapatra criticises Shahid Kapoor for doing a ‘deeply misogynistic, patriarchal’ film

Kabir Singh: Sona Mohapatra criticises Shahid Kapoor for doing a ‘deeply misogynistic, patriarchal’ film

Kiara Advani reveals she stayed in hostel to prep for her role of medical student in Kabir Singh

Kiara Advani reveals she stayed in hostel to prep for her role of medical student in Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor says Kabir Singh is one of his most challenging roles: 'It was difficult to come back home'

Shahid Kapoor says Kabir Singh is one of his most challenging roles: 'It was difficult to come back home'