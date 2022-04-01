‘83' still spreading the sound of victory by scoring a big Nominations at IIFA 2022*

The most glorious moment in Indian cricket history received its honour when the film '83' garners 9 nominations at the IIFA 2022. The film has given the Indian audience that moment of victory that everyone has always dreamt of.

The film is an inspirational sports drama recreated India's journey to the 1983 world cup, in which India made a magnificent win against the West Indies at Lord's on 25 June 1983. The film evoked the never-dying love and emotions of Indian towards cricket which will be going to last forever. And now, the film has successfully grabbed a huge number of nominations at the IIFA 2022. To be specific, '83' grabbed the nominations for Best pictures, Kabir Khan for Direction, Ranveer Singh for Performance in a leading role - Male, Jiiva and Pankaj Tripathi for Performance in a supporting role - Male, Pritam for Music Direction, Arijit Singh for playback singer male, for the song 'Lehra Do', Kabir Khan and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Best Story - Adapted and Kausar Munir for lyrics for the song 'Lehra Do'.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 is set to take you back to the excitement and euphoria that gripped the nation on June 25, 1983, when India won the cricket World Cup for the first time under legendary Kapil Dev. While Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev, and Deepika Padukone plays the role of his wife Romi, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, and Chirag Patil, in pivotal roles.

