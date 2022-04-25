Kaaranvir Bohra on his elimination from LockUpp: 'I played the best game Contestants were threatened by me and would target me all the time'

Actor Kaaranvir Bohra is glad to be out of Lock Upp, the reality show that now has taken a violent turn.

The captive reality show started off with 16 participants locked inside "queen" Kangana Ranaut’s prison.

Kaaranvir says that before he entered the show, the makers told him it would be very different. He was very excited by its concept.

"Despite it being a captive reality show, they said it would be very intelligent. There would be discussions and news items would be thrown at us. I started loving it. The contestants were from different strata of life. The past two months were amazing. Considering the number of reality shows I have done, this is one of the best," the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor tells Firstpost.

But soon things got ugly. When contestants started getting violent, he wondered why they were behaving like that.

"So much of abusive language was used. I was not comfortable with it. I was glad that I was there to stand up for Azma (Fallah). I tried to stop Zeeshan (Khan). But I don't want to see something like this again. I am glad that the makers took a stand and they eliminated Zeeshan. It shows that the makers don't support violence," says Kaaranvir.

He is also upset with Prince Narula, who got aggressive with Azma.

"I was disappointed with Prince. He is different outside, but if a friend or family member is wrong, you need to stand up to them and tell them, 'this is bad.' Prince is not a newcomer. He is a seasoned reality TV star. I didn’t expect him to take Zeeshan's side when he was behaving violently," he says.

"I wasn’t expecting Prince to be aggressive with a little girl. No doubt she was verbally abusive, but you don't have to terrorise her like that. Be stern, but not terrorise someone," he adds.

Fights have become common on reality shows, and going by the buzz on social media, viewers seem to be enjoying heated arguments on such shows.

"I think people want to see arguments, conflicts and fights. As contestants, you should argue but getting your family into it, getting personal, hitting below the belt or being abusive, it's just sad," says Kaaranvir.

But not everything was bad for the Naagin actor. The biggest high for him was when his family went to visit him. "It was a beautiful moment. Also, when I was eliminated the first time, it was such an emotional moment for me and team. We cried so much," he recalls.

After his first elimination in end of March, he got locked out this week. Now, he has no plans of going back to the show. "I am done," he says with a laugh.

"I played the best game I could. I enjoyed myself during the show. I was a bad*** and aggressive when it was required. I would take a stand. Contestants were threatened by me. They would target me all the time," he adds.

He might be out of the show, but he wants three contestants to move forward.

"I have three favourites -- Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi and Munawar Faruqui. I love Shivam because he is like a brother to me. As for Payal, since day one she has never slumped or slouched. Her game was never stagnant. Munawar mocked my career, but he has got a good game," shares Kaaranvir.

Apart from Lock Upp, he has competed in reality shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

"Every format is different. If this is captive, there is a dance show or a stunt-based show. What I love about these shows is that had I been a layman, I wouldn't have got the opportunity to do them. Of course, I go in there to win but more importantly, I go in there to improve my personality," he says.

According to him, these shows are not about winning, but to be a better person and better talent.

"You have to work so hard under pressure. On a normal day-to-day basis, you wouldn't work like this like if I join a dance class then I would go once a week. But if I participated in a dance show then everyday I'd have to put in hours. Yes, I am very competitive, but if I don't win, it's okay," he says.

He believes in working hard.

"My career graph is always leaning towards the sky. The number shows I have done, they have been top shows. As a human, I have learnt a lot," he says.

But he isn't ready to jump onto another reality show anytime soon.

"Nothing for now," he says with a laugh.

"There's a new TV show that I'll be starting. I also have a web series and music videos. There's a lot of work right now," he signs off.