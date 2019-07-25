Kaappaan music review: Harris Jayraj composes yet another album loaded with chartbusters for Suriya's film

The trio of Suriya, director KV Anand, and composer Harris Jayaraj have already come together on two occasions previously, for Ayan and Maattraan. With both the albums leading to many chartbusters, expectations were riding high on their third union in Kaappaan, which is billed as the costliest film in Suriya's career. With many big names such as Mohanlal, Boman Irani, Samuthirakani and the real-life pair of Arya and Sayyeshaa, the film is touted to be an action thriller set in the backdrop of the political scene in the country’s capital.

Harris Jayaraj opened his account this year with the charming Dev, an accessible and enjoyable soundtrack that had something in it for every music listener. As the composer has slowed down on the number of films that he signs, fans have now begun to expect some solid work from Harris with every passing album.

With Kaappaan, Harris has brought a fairly likable soundtrack to the fore. Dipped in quintessential Harris signature, the album reasonably offers different styles, and end up with differing results as well.

Siriki

Harris gets things started with a beautiful female chorus setup and then hands over the mic to Senthil Ganesh, who catapults the energy level to a pleasant crescendo. It is pretty clear that the composer has tried to recreate the magic of his hit track Dangamaari from Anegan once again, but the random lyrics and the plain interludes do not quite contribute on the same level. The final outcome is a decent number that caters to the frontbenchers and could bring in the jolly mood to what is otherwise a slick and serious flick.

Vinnil Vinmeen

Harris organises a basic skeleton for the track, which does not needlessly deviate into unwanted territories. Making use of the opportunity, he introduces his daughter Nikitha Harris to croon the song, which is more of a prayerful tune that talks about the dire need for equality. Nikitha’s tender vocals and some shades of heart in the lyrics make this one a good listen.

Hey Amigo

Twenty seconds into the track, and it rings a bell of the many Spanish numbers we have come across in the past. Thankfully, Harris adopts a very peculiar structure for the song, placing the hook interestingly. Lesle Lewis, who formed a memorable pair with singer Hariharan for the chartbuster album ‘Colonial Cousins’ back in 1996, has been roped in for the stylish rendition, and he aces his parts along with Jonita Gandhi,who is an apt fit. There is also a brownie point in how the song does not go into noisy grounds by opting for a loud drop. Easily, 'Hey Amigo' is our pick of the album thanks to the liveliness that it carries.

Kurilae Kurilae

Kurilae Kurilae is the kind of track that Harris can compose in his sleep. Once again, he places his trust in the electronic synths that somehow make the tune catchy. Despite the lazy gibberish portions, there is a likable mood that the song brings. And more than Javed Ali, it is Darshana KT who ups the ante with her innovative rendition that is replete with wacky modulations.

Machan Inga Vandhira

'Honey Honey' in Ayan, 'Theeye Theeye' in Maattraan, and now, 'Machan Inga Vandhira' in Kaappaan. Harris modifies his super-hit track in Halena for the backdrop of the number, and hands over the big responsibility to his three singers in Kharesma Ravichandran, Shabnam, and Nikhita Gandhi. But at an aerial view, there is not much to celebrate here since the track takes you back to the composer's truckload of similar tunes from his previous albums.

Directed by KV Anand and bankrolled by Lyca, Kaappaan is slated to hit screens on 30 August.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 15:15:53 IST