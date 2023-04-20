K-pop star Moonbin dies at 25; sister Moon Sua cancels all her activities for this week

K-pop boy band ASTRO member Moonbin passed away at the age of 25. The news has been confirmed by his record label and later also by his sister Moon Sua’s agency. As reported by the local media, the singer was found dead in his apartment in Seoul on Wednesday night (19 April), following which the police were immediately alerted.

As soon as the news came out, it left dozens of K-pop fans and AROHAs heartbroken, who filled Twitter and Instagram with tributes and condolences. Moonbin’s last Instagram post has also been flooded with emotional tributes from his die-hard fans.

Developments in Moonbin’s death

While paying a tribute to the late singer, his label Fantiago in its official statement said Moonbin “unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky,” further asking fans to refrain from believing in any sort of “speculative and malicious reports” so that his family could pay their respects in peace.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station on the other hand is leading an investigation into the matter and is presently suspecting ‘suicide’, reported South Korean media citing police sources. As stated in the reports, Moonbin was found in an unresponsive state by his manager in his apartment in the Gangnam district of Seoul at around 8:10 PM (KST) on Wednesday. He allegedly died by suicide for reasons still unknown to the police.

“He appears to have taken his own life but an autopsy is being reviewed to determine the exact cause of death,” the police said in a statement.

Moonbin’s family mourns

While the singer’s family is grieving his sudden demise, his sister Moon Sua, who is also a K-pop singer for the band Billie, has cancelled all her plans for this week. Her agency Mystic Story in a statement confirmed the same and stated, “Hello, this is Mystic Story. We notify you of the cancellation and/or postponement of all schedules planned for this week. In the case of the fan sign events, we plan to notify you of rescheduled dates and further details in a subsequent statement, and in the case of all other broadcast appearance schedules, we also intend on uploading separate notices soon. We ask fans for your understanding.”

Notably, Moon Sua is believed to be very close to her brother, and had a great bonding. Fans have also extended their support and condolences to her and their entire family in their moment of loss.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.