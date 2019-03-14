You are here:

K pop star Jung Joon-young quits music industry after admitting to secretly filming women

FP Staff

Mar 14, 2019 11:52:54 IST

A second K-pop star has resigned after he confessed to secretly filming himself getting intimate with women and sharing the footage online, reports BBC. Jung Joon-young confessed that he shared the footage in 2015-16. The 30-year-old star stand accused of taping 10 or more women.

In a statement released on 12 March, the singer-songwriter and presenter stated that he had filmed the women without taking their consent. He said that while he was filming, he did not feel a "great sense of guilt".

Jung Joon-young. Image from Facebook

“Throughout the rest of my life, I will repent on my immoral and illegal acts that constitute crimes. I will faithfully cooperate with an investigation by police that will start on Thursday and I will readily accept whatever punishment is in store for me," the publication quoted Jung Joon-young as saying.

The artist said that he would dismiss all his TV and music projects for the moment. Jung is scheduled for a round of questioning by the Seoul Metropolitan Police on 14 March.

The allegations against Jung surfaced after police authorities discovered the case during a separate investigation into fellow K-pop star Seungri. The latter was reportedly a member of Jung’s group chat.

Seungri also quit his boy-band Big Bang after allegations of running an illegal prostitution ring surfaced against the artist. Both singers have been reportedly banned from leaving the country.

