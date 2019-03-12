K-pop star Seungri charged for running illegal prostitution ring, retires after mounting criminal investigations
Seoul: South Korean pop star Seungri on Monday announced his retirement from show business amid mounting criminal investigations including his alleged involvement in a sex-for-investments scandal.
The 29-year-old singer from K-pop boy band Big Bang is accused of lobbying potential investors by offering sex services at multiple nightclubs in Seoul's posh Gangnam district. He faced police questioning at the weekend.
"It would be better for me to retire from the entertainment business at this point," Seungri said in a statement posted on his Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
승리입니다 제가 이시점에서 연예계를 은퇴를하는것이 좋을거같습니다. 사회적 물의를 일으킨 사안이 너무나 커 연예계 은퇴를 결심했습니다 수사중인 사안에 있어서는 성실하게 조사를 받아 쌓인 모든 의혹을 밝히도록 하겠습니다. 지난 한달반동안 국민들로부터 질타받고 미움받고 지금 국내 모든 수사기관들이 저를 조사하고 있는 상황에서 국민역적 으로까지 몰리는 상황인데 저 하나 살자고 주변 모두에게 피해주는일은 도저히 제스스로가 용납이 안됩니다 지난 10여 년간 많은 사랑을 베풀어준 국내외 많은 팬분들께 모든 진심을 다해 감사드리며 와이지와 빅뱅 명예를 위해서라도 저는 여기까지인거같습니다 다시한번 죄송하고 또 죄송합니다 그동안 모든분들께 감사했습니다
"As for the ongoing probe, I will take the investigation seriously to clear all allegations," he added.
The singer, who also owns a global franchise restaurant business, suspended his entertainment career in February and cancelled concerts scheduled for later this month.
He is also linked to an ongoing police case over Burning Sun, a nightclub where he was a public relations director, for multiple investigations into illegal narcotics use and sexual assault.
"I have faced heavy criticism from the public for the last month and-a-half and I'm being probed by all investigative authorities in the country," Seungri said.
"As I've been branded as a 'national traitor', I cannot stand the fact that I'm harming others for my own sake," he added.
Big Bang is one of Korea's most popular boy bands, having sold more than 140 million records worldwide since their debut in 2006.
But its members have often been in the limelight for misconduct.
Rapper T.O.P received a suspended jail sentence in 2017 for smoking marijuana multiple times after he was hospitalised for a drug overdose.
Band leader G-Dragon was also investigated for smoking marijuana in 2011, although he was released without indictment.
"I give my heartfelt, sincere thanks to fans at home and abroad who gave their love for the past 10 years and I think this should be it for me for the reputation of YG Entertainment and Big Bang," he said.
Many fans have already turned their backs on him and signed a petition last week urging Seungri's expulsion from Big Bang, saying he had caused "unrecoverable damage to the group's reputation".
"I'm so embarrassed at myself for being your fan for the last 10 years," a user responded to Seungri's Instagram post.
Another user added: "He was my favourite among all Big Bang members but he must be punished for what he has done wrong."
Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 09:26:09 IST