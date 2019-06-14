K-pop group BTS collaborates with Swedish singer Zara Larsson on a 'A Brand New Day'

Swedish singer Zara Larsson has collaborated with K-pop group BTS for a song titled 'A Brand New Day' from BTS World's original soundtrack. According to PR Newswire, it is an electronic hip hop song by j-hope and V, produced by Mura Masa that has incorporated the sound of a daegeum, a traditional Korean instrument. The track is scheduled to drop on 14 June.

'A Brand New Day' is followed by 'Dream Glow' with Charlie XCX on 7 June. BTS World is a mobile game that will allow players to act as the members' manager "with the ultimate goal of fostering BTS to become superstars," Rolling Stone quoted a press statement.

BTS had shared their sixth EP Map of the Soul: Persona in April. Halsey had featured on the album in 'Boy With Luv', which recorded the more than 75 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of release. Ed Sheeran has also written a song 'Make it Right' for the record.

BTS made their Saturday Night Live debut in an episode hosted by Emma Stone in April, becoming the first South Korean act to do so, according to People.com. Meanwhile, Larsson is expected to release her third studio album, which will come after 2017's So Good. She released the first single 'Ruin My Life' in October 2018, 'Don't Worry About Me' in March and 'Wow' in April.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 14:11:36 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.