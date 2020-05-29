Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal leaked online in HD by Tamilrockers ahead of premiere on Amazon Prime Video India

Jyotika’s latest Tamil film Ponmangal Vandhal, which had its premiere on Amazon Prime on Thursday night, was leaked online by Tamilrockers even before it went live on the OTT platform.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film was leaked online by Tamilrockers barely hours ahead of its official release. This led to the film being released before its scheduled time on Amazon Prime.

To make matters worse, the film’s HD version has been leaked on the piracy website, the report added.

Ponmagal Vandhal, which sees Jyotika essaying the character of a lawyer, is the first mainstream Tamil film to have a direct OTT release. The film bypassed traditional theatres that are shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to release the film directly on Amazon Prime had upset the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association. They had even threatened to boycott any future projects released under actor Suriya’s banner 2D Entertainment, which has produced the film.

Paneerselvan, the association's president, had said that a film that’s made for cinemas should first be released in theatres before releasing on other platforms. “We reached out to the makers and requested them to revoke the plan but they didn’t listen. Therefore, we’ve decided to not release any films from their banner in theatres in future,” he said.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Jyotika said she’s open to exploring opportunities on OTT platforms, if she gets something worth checking out.

The JJ Fredrick directorial also stars K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiepan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen in crucial roles.

Updated Date: May 29, 2020

