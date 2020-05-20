Justin Bieber thanks Indian fans dancing to his new single with Ariana Grande, Stuck With U, in compilation video

Justin Bieber on Wednesday thanked his Indian fans for showering love on his newly-launched song 'Stuck With U'.

The 26-year-old singer shared a video on Twitter, that featured many Indian music enthusiasts crooning and making their own individual creative videos with the song playing in the background.

In reaction to it, the 'Yummy' singer tweeted: "Thank You India" Bieber and Ariana Grande teamed up for

the song earlier this month to help the people affected and who are in need during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Here is Bieber's tweet

Thank you India https://t.co/ziYTX5Edc3 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 20, 2020

The official music video for the song was released on 8 May. The romantic track marks the duo's first collaboration.

The video includes clips sent in by their fans who are stuck inside their houses during the coronavirus outbreak. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Chance the Rapper, Kate Hudson, 2 Chainz, Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin and others also make cameo appearances.

Grande officially confirmed her relationship with luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in the video, which drove her fans into a frenzy on social media. Billboard mentions that 'Stuck With U' is the first single Grande has released since her live album K Bye For Now (Swt Live).

Recently, Bieber and Grande were accused of fraudulently climbing their way to the top of the Billboard charts with their single by rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. However, both singers denied the allegations on social media.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

