Coronavirus Outbreak: Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande collaborate on Stuck With U to support frontline workers
Pop superstars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are teaming up for the first time on a duet that will fund scholarships for the children of health and emergency workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The duet, called 'Stuck With U,' will be released on 8 May, the two singers announced on Friday on Instagram, where they jointly have some 316 million followers.
All net proceeds from streaming and sales of the duet will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for the children of those working during the pandemic.
Bieber, 26, and Grande, 26, two of the biggest young singers in the United States with hits like 'Love Yourself' and 'Thank U, Next,' have never recorded a song together.
“We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy,” Grande said in a statement.
The single is the first in series from Scooter Braun, who manages both singers, that will benefit charities during the year, Braun said.
Check out the posts
View this post on Instagram
Help us make the #StuckwithU video. I want to see you guys having fun in quarantine. This is the prom song for everyone who can’t go to prom now. Tweet us videos using #stuckwithu or #stuckwithuvideo of you in your prom dresses or suits with your loved ones having fun or dancing to the instrumental . If you don’t have that just have fun with your loved ones . Help us make this about all of us in quarantine . We will be editing this weekend. Get the instrumental here —-> stuckwithu.com
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
View this post on Instagram
Here is the announcement. Very excited because we have finally done it. I’m releasing a new song #StuckwithU with my friend @ArianaGrande next Friday on May 8th Working with our family at @sb_projects and universal music group proceeds from the sales and streams of #StuckwithU will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation @1strcf Check back later today for the instrumental so you can be a part of this A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
(With inputs from Reuters)
Updated Date: May 02, 2020 11:20:03 IST
