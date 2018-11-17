Justin Bieber, Hailey Rhode Baldwin's Instagram updates put rumours to rest on couple's marital status
Youth icon and Canadian pop star Justin Bieber finally confirmed his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin on social media. On 16 November, Bieber shared a picture on Instagram with Baldwin and captioned it saying, "My wife is awesome."
View this post on Instagram
Beiber and Baldwin got engaged in July but chose not to comment on their relationship in public. However, social media and news channels went buzzing with speculations and reports of them getting engaged during a weekend trip to the Bahamas. In a few days, Bieber wrote a post on Instagram and officially announced their relationship status.
View this post on Instagram
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
There were several media speculations on the couple's marital status after they were seen outside a New York City courthouse which usually issues marriage licences. But Baldwin tweeted denying they got married, only to delete the tweet later. Baldwin has now changed her Instagram profile name to Hailey Bieber, further substantiating Justin's "my wife" caption.
While Bieber, 24, last dated singer-actor Selena Gomez, Baldwin, 21, was recently linked with singer Shawn Mendes after the pair attended the Met Gala in New York together in May.
Updated Date: Nov 17, 2018 11:24 AM