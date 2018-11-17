Justin Bieber, Hailey Rhode Baldwin's Instagram updates put rumours to rest on couple's marital status

Youth icon and Canadian pop star Justin Bieber finally confirmed his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin on social media. On 16 November, Bieber shared a picture on Instagram with Baldwin and captioned it saying, "My wife is awesome."



View this post on Instagram My wife is awesome A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Nov 15, 2018 at 9:43am PST

Beiber and Baldwin got engaged in July but chose not to comment on their relationship in public. However, social media and news channels went buzzing with speculations and reports of them getting engaged during a weekend trip to the Bahamas. In a few days, Bieber wrote a post on Instagram and officially announced their relationship status.

There were several media speculations on the couple's marital status after they were seen outside a New York City courthouse which usually issues marriage licences. But Baldwin tweeted denying they got married, only to delete the tweet later. Baldwin has now changed her Instagram profile name to Hailey Bieber, further substantiating Justin's "my wife" caption.

While Bieber, 24, last dated singer-actor Selena Gomez, Baldwin, 21, was recently linked with singer Shawn Mendes after the pair attended the Met Gala in New York together in May.

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2018 11:24 AM